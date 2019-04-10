Holycross National School to host unique fundraiser

"All of the proceeds are going towards our multi sensory room project and we thank all the boutiques and shops which have come on board with us again this time round," - Principal Ger Corbett.

St Michael's National School, Holycross is taking to the cat walk on Thursday evening next in the Anner Hotel with staff members and many other familiar faces set to don the glad rags for the special event.



With all proceeds going towards a multi sensory room project in the school, there is sure to be great support for the evening which will kick start at 7:15pm with a wine reception. The fashion show itself kicks off at 8:00pm sharp and within the school community there is a great sense of anticipation ahead of the big night, which is being organised by PTA (Parent Teacher Association).



The school embarked upon a similar event two years ago, but the 2019 version promises to be bigger and better with the experience derived from the inaugural event set to be of great benefit.

The last few weeks have seen great work undertaken in advance of the big night with organising, co-ordinating and sorting all on the agenda for the group which will deliver the fashion show to the people. Of course, all of this work is being done in conjunction with Donna Cummins of the Zip Yard who is an expert in this whole area. Donna has selected a group of professional models to work alongside the local cat walk kings and queens, and there will also be a number of children from the

school who will be dressed to kill for the night and who will show off their skills alongside the adults.

“This promises to be a great evening of fun and fashion and we are delighted with the support we have received for this. All of the proceeds are going towards our multi sensory room project and we thank all the boutiques and shops which have come on board with us again this time round. Tickets are available from the school or at the door on the night, so please come along. All are more than welcome,” Principal, Ger Corbett told The Tipperary Star this week.



Among the shops featuring will be: Morans, Executive Menswear, DV8, Imps & Elves, Humming Bird, The County Boutique, Junk Couture from the Presentation Secondary School, Uptown Girl, Shaws, Elverys, The Zip Yard, Mall Curious, Carraig Donn and Eoinpaul, Nenagh. There will be a special treat with a local milliner to feature also.



So, be sure to secure your ticket for what promises to be a great event in the Anner Hotel - and you'll be supporting a very good cause too.