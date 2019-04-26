The 2 Johnnies score number one with new song Could Have Been County

Two of Tipperary's finest songwriters have shot straight to the top of the itunes chart with their latest single Could Have Been County.

The 2 Johnnies, who have provided anthems such as the Premier Rap, The Silage Song and Summer Tune, have landed at the top of the download charts in Ireland, with their video racking up close on 60,000 views in a matter of hours on Youtube.

As with previous releases, the song from the Cahir duo Johnny B and Johnny Smacks name checks a host of GAA clubs and hurlers from around the county.

The song, which features such gems as "I was the biggest lad on the team, I could get served when I was 15" has already been heralded as the ultimate 2019 summer anthem.

Anyone eager to see the boys in action can catch the duo as part of The West's Awake Festival in Clonoulty taking place over the June bank holiday weekend.