Top Tipperary music gig with Ultan Conlon to play Clonmel World Music at Moynihans

Clonmel World Music is delighted to announce its first show in the intimate function room of Jerry Moynihans, Gladstone Street, Clonmel.

It is pleased to welcome Ultan Conlon, a great Irish singer-songwriter from Galway, on Monday, May 13.

Ultan’s unique ability to capture the fragility and sensitivity of the human spirit through his lyrics has been honed over almost two decades of writing and performing.

The quality of his songwriting is equally matched by his powerful yet melancholy voice that critics have likened to the great Roy Orbison.

Ultan’s current Irish tour includes headline concerts in Cork at Coughlan’s, in Dublin at Whelan’s, and in Galway at the Black Gate.

This tour comes on the back of a very successful year for Ultan with a series of big shows at the 3Arena as a guest of the legendary John Fogerty, and at the Trinity College Summer Series at the invitation of Bryan Ferry.

He is a guest of the great Mavis Staples in the Olympia Dublin in June.

He also toured Ireland and the UK with Eddi Reader and The Stunning.

In April 2018, Ultan’s third studio album Last Days of the Night Owl was chosen Album of the Week on RTE Radio 1 with two singles from the album, The Measure and A Weak Heart Like Mine (duet with Mary Coughlan), each receiving extensive radio airplay last summer and autumn.

Ultan is currently working on a four-track EP for release in early summer.

The EP will include the single In the Blink of an Eye, two new songs, and a cover of the John Martyn’s 1984 classic Fisherman’s Dream which Ultan recorded recently in Galway.

Six time Grammy award winning producer Vance Powell ( Chris Stapleton, White Stripes) has mixed the new single.

Ultan released the new single In the Blink of an Eye on Friday, March 1, ahead of his first Irish tour.

In the Blink of an Eye was written by Ultan over the Christmas holidays and produced in January in Sun Street Studios, Tuam by John Douglas (Trashcan Sinatras) and Boo Hewerdine.

In the Blink of an Eye further showcases Ultan’s distinctive gift and is a memorable addition to his catalogue.

This special show takes place in the cosy function room in Moynihans pub in Clonmel, in a cafe style setting with full seating at candle-lit tables.

Doors for the gig will open at 7pm.

There will be no support act, and Ultan Conlon will start at 8pm prompt.

Tickets are available in Moynihans; South Tipperary Arts Centre, Clonmel or from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619.