Music and brick building workshops for kids at Carrick-on-Suir’s Ormond Castle this weekend

Ormond Castle is hosting music and brick building workshops for children the national Cruinniu na nÓg day of free creativity for children and young people this Saturday, June 15.

Mini Musos are running two workshops one from 10 am to 10.45am for children aged two years to two and a half years and the other from 11am to 11.45 am for children aged three and a half years to six years

Meanwhile, the Brickx Club of Kilkenny and South Tipperary is running two workshops lasting one hour suitable for children aged between six and 12 at the castle from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Admission to the workshops is free and children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Booking is essential and can be done by phoning (051) 640787.