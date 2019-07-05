Rising Tipperary music star Dylan Rooney to perform at Toomevara concert

Rising young local star Dylan Rooney will lead a group of talented young musicians for a night of music in St. Joseph's Church Toomevara on Saturday, July 20.

Dylan is the son of Dave and Lisa Rooney and his talent was first spotted by his school principal Joan O’Meara in Bishop Harty NS Ballinree.

Dylan first began singing solo as a boy-soprano with his local primary school choir at twelve years old.

Initiated by principal and choir mistress, Joan O Meara, Dylan began singing more frequently in public at various church venues and competitions around the locality. Later, Dylan was encouraged to start taking voice lessons and did so with Deirdre Hannify in Birr, Co. Offaly.

Dylan began performing locally at fifteen years of age with Nenagh Choral Society and continued appearing in various other musical theatre productions such as West Side Story, The Sound of Music, Jesus Christ Superstar and Phantom of the Opera.

Having completed his Leaving Certificate in Nenagh College, Dylan went on to study at the Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM) where he has recently completed his final year of BA in Music Performance under the vocal tuition of the renowned Dr. Virginia Kerr.

In more recent years, Dylan has achieved multiple awards and bursaries as a prize winner in several classical singing competitions throughout feiseanna.

This year, Dylan was the recipient of the Leider Prize, and Hazelwood House Award at Sligo Feis Ceoil.

Overseas, Dylan has represented RIAM in New York as one of its chosen ambassador’s, performing in the American-Irish Historical Society building and in the Hamptons.

More recently, Dylan has performed the title role in the Irish premier of Francesca Caccini’s, La liberazione di Ruggiero dall'isola d'Alcina - the first known opera composed by a female composer.

Dylan’s talent has now been recognised by the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where he has been accepted for a Masters in Musical Studies.

Before he heads to London, Dylan will present a Musical Evening with a group of equally talented friends in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinree, Toomevara/ Nenagh, on Saturday, July 20 at 8pm.

Dylan will be joined by Corina Ignat and Ana Acunune. Aebh Kelly, and Vladimir Sima. The group will entertain with a feast of popular classics from the world of opera and musical theatre.

Tickets cost €20 and are available for the performance at Una’s Flowers, Friar Street, Nenagh, and Casey’s Service Station, Toomevara.