Tipperary-based Trudi Lalor records duet with legendary Daniel O'Donnell

Trudi Lalor, regarded as one of Ireland's leading female country and Irish vocalists, will present her Summer Special in Cashel's Bru Boru on Monday, July 22.

Trudi is currently back in the recording studio working on her ninth studio album which will be released this year to coincide with her 25 years in Irish country music and includes a brand new duet with none other than Daniel O'Donnell.

This original song was written especially for them by Billy Morrissey and Nashville writing legend Max T Barnes.

Her special guests on Monday night include the legendary Ray Lynam, whose hit songs include Back in Love by Monday, Gyspy Joe and Me, and He Stopped Loving Her Today.

Also joining Trudi on the night is Nashville star Max T Barnes who will perform some of his own wonderful country songs including Love Me and Steamboat.

Hugo Duncan needs no introduction to Tipperary audiences and he is always entertaining.

Another guest on this special concert will be Sabrina Fallon who is relatively new to the business but has an abundance of talent and one of the best voices you will hear.

Over the last several years Trudi has enjoyed great success with her recordings of original material written by her manager Billy Morrissey, including Old Friends are Best, Thank You, These are the Good ol Days, Everybody's Lookin' for love, My Old Cottage Home and her current hit Keep on Keepin it Country.

Another song that was a huge hit and very close to Trudi's heart is the duet she recorded with her late Mam Philomena, Beautiful Isle of Somewhere, and her version of Somewhere over the Rainbow is unparalleled.

Trudi released her brand new country gospel album, Believe, last year to rave reviews throughout the country , and has already been featured on TG4 ,BBC Radio stations throughout the UK as well as RTE Radio 1 and all regional stations in Ireland.

Trudi was part of the first and also the most recent "Late Late Show Country Music Special ".