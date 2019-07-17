Country music star Derek Ryan set to Cut Loose in Holycross

Ahead of his performance at this year's Cut Loose music festival, Derek Ryan sat down with the Tipperary Star to reveal his most treasured possession, his favourite foods and his stint as a suit salesman.

What time do you rise in the morning?

Could be anytime really, being on the road there’s no routine, we’re mostly coming home early in the mornings! When I’m off from touring, I try to get up and get to the gym or organise a writing session, I’d rarely sit about for the day.



What do you have for breakfast?

Hard to beat a good bowl of porridge. Also muesli in the summer. I sometimes make shakes too to set me up for the day.

Who do you phone most often?

Probably my manager. There’s so much going on all the time, it’s important to keep track of everything and plan ahead.

Do you exercise? If so, how often?

I try to exercise twice a week. This doesn’t always happen, but if I’m on tour, I’ll try to get out for a walk or a hike when possible. Luckily, we gig in some of the most scenic parts of the country so there’s no excuse!



What’s your favourite meal?

If I’m out for a meal, steak is hard to bypass! Or a thai curry is always high on the list.



Do you have pets?

No, the little amount I’m home, it wouldn’t be fair.



How many cups of tea or coffee do you drink a day?

I’m currently off coffee. I used to drink about 5 cups a day, so I cut back and now just the occasional cup of tea!



What’s the one thing you can’t live without when on the road?

My mobile phone or guitar! It’s hard to choose.

What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed at night?

Watch a bit of Netflix

What’s the one thing we don’t know about you?

I once worked for Prada in Harrods, selling suits!

Derek Ryan plays the Cut Loose Music Festival in Holycross on Sunday, July 21.