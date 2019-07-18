What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Music

Live music at the Arch Bar, Thurles on Thursday, July 18 from 10pm till late.

David Kitt and Margie Lewis perform at the Cloughjordan Community Amphitheatre in the Ecovillage on Sunday, July 28. Tickets are priced at €16.50 and available through Eventbrite.ie and on the door on the night.

The Whiskey Stones play the Arch Bar Thurles on Saturday, July 20.

Barry Barnes of the Sinnerman Band, Rory Gallagher Tribute play the Arch Bar Thurles on Thursday, July 25.

Waltz the night away in Tipperary Excel at the Andre Rieu Shall We Dance Summer Spectacular cinema screening on July 27 to 28 at 8pm both nights. Tickets are €15 or group rate €12, included in the price is a glass of bubbly plus strawberries and cream. To attend any of the screenings, you can contact the box office on 062 80520.

Cappa Fest 19 brings Hermitage Green, The Riptide Movement, Mundy and many more to Cappawhite GAA Grounds on Sunday, August 4. Gates open 12 noon. Tickets available from Community Council and GAA committees €20 in advance €25 on the day.

Trudi Lalor comes to the Bru Boru Theatre Cashel on Monday July 22 alongside special guests Ray Lynam, Max T Barnes, Hugo Duncan and Sabrina Fallon.

Dancing

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on Sunday night, July 28 to Pat Daly. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. The admission price of €9 includes tea at 10pm.