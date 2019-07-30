Big Tipperary music festival as Cappawhite hosts inaugural event on Sunday

The countdown is underway in Cappawhite for the inaugural Cappa Fest Music Festival which takes place this Sunday, August 4 in their GAA Grounds.

It’s a day long open air event organised by Cappawhite Community Council and Cappawhite GAA Club.

A host of music acts will take to the stage over the course of the day with something to suit all ages.

The line-up includes Dublin four-piece band The Riptide Movement who recently released their new single I’ll Be There and are renowned for their phenomenal live shows and soaring, guitar driven, energetic tracks.

Limerick based folk rock group Hermitage Green have been quickly making an impact in the Irish music scene since releasing their first EP in 2012.

Birr’s Mundy of July and Galway Girl fame to name but a few will also appear live on stage during the afternoon.

Local favourites Bassline as well as Tiny Giants and Code Red will complete the lineup.

A fully licensed event, gates open at 12pm with an expected finish time on the day of 8.30pm.

Tickets at just €20 in advance are available on www.eventbrite.ie or in local outlets.

Tickets will also be on sale on Sunday at €25.

Under 12s are free once accompanied by an adult