Finghin Collins announces Thurles concert
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of being awarded first prize in the Clara Haskil International Piano Competition in Switzerland, Finghin Collins will perform Mozart’s ‘Alla Turca’ sonata and Schubert’s A major Sonata D.959 as well as extracts from the Ros Tapestry Suite.
Finghin is the outstanding Irish pianist of his generation enjoying a flourishing worldwide career and is a regular guest at festivals and concert seasons here.
This concert is part of a major 17 venue tour, in Ireland.
He will play The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, October 19. Tickets cost €15/10.
