Top Tipperary music gig as the High Kings to perform in Golden

Excitement is mounting in the village of Golden as the internationally renowned Irish ballad group The High Kings are due to perform in concert on Friday, August 23.

This event is sure to be the concert of the year at the Golden GAA Centre and comes as part of the Decade world tour which promises a joyous trip down memory lane, to the music and song of yesteryear, this time performed in a contemporary style and arrangement which still remains true to the original.

Hear their heartfelt rendition of such hits as ‘The Rocky Road to Dublin, The Parting Glass, Marie’s Wedding, Step it out Mary, The Fields of Athenry, The Wild Rover, The Rising of the Moon, Ireland’s Call and many more songs we all know and love.

The fantastic venue in Golden is within easy access of Cashel and Tipperary Town, with full facilities available.

To say that The High Kings are charting a new course for Irish ballad music – equal parts rousing and reflective, energetic and insightful – is an understatement.

They are, essentially, marking out a new and bright era for Irish folk music, and aiming to bring a broad demographic along for the journey.

The departure of original High King Martin Furey and the arrival of young-gun George Murphy has brought a new hunger to the High Kings and their audiences alike.

With original stalwart members Darren Holden, Finbar Clancy and Brian Dunphy continuing to bring their unique mastery of vocals and instruments to the table, ensuring the band remained at its highest pinnacle as they reached The High King’s tenth anniversary.

Their latest album Decade-Best of the High Kings, a very special compilation celebrating a decade of outstanding songs and performances, was received with rave reviews and record sales figures with the band again topping the Irish album charts and returning to the Billboard world music charts once again.

The band spend their time touring Ireland, U.K. and the USA where they perform to enthusiastic sell-out crowds.

The very talented Clonmel duo Alan Acheson and Ross Boland will perform as opening act on the night.

These young singer songwriters have a very bright future and are already turning music promoters’ heads with their unique sound.

Definitely ones to watch!

An unmissable concert in store. Here’s to The High Kings ….. Here’s to the next ten years . . ..and here’s to a fantastic night at Golden GAA Centre on Friday, August 23.

Tickets €28 now on sale from Spar Shop Golden, Cashel Post Office and online on www.getticket.ie