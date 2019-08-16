Popular Tipperary show to feature a feast of music for the first time

Dualla Show takes place on Sunday week, August 25, and the usual big crowds are expected to flock to one of the most popular shows in the county.

Brand new this year is an all-star line-up of stellar country music acts comprised of Trudi Lalor, Mick Flavin, John McNichol, Gerry Guthrie and Declan Nerney.

Says show chairman Ray Hunt - “We are absolutely delighted to be able to add a new angle to the show this year. Having quality music will really add to the show's already relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere and make it something special”.