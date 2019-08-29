Feile fever: Organisers announce 2 for 1 ticket deal

To celebrate Tipperary's double all Ireland victories, Feile organisers have announced a limited time special offer offering fans the chance to buy two tickets for the price of one this weekend only.

A limited number of concert tickets are available through this deal from Thursday, August 29 until midnight on Saturday, August 31.

Day tickets and weekend tickets are included in the special offer however punters are advised to be quick, as once the tickets are gone - they're gone!

The #2forTipp promotion for Féile 19 is available through: www.thetriptotipp.com/tickets