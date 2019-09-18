Honey show will be hosted by South Tipperary Beekeepers Association

South Tipperary Beekeepers Association will hold their annual Honey Show this Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22 in The Central Technical Institute (CTI), The Mall, Clonmel.

The staging of exhibits will take place on Saturday from 9am to 12 noon and judging commences at 12.30.

The show will open to the public from 2-4pm on Sunday and all are welcome.

Admission is €3 or €5 for a couple/family.

Demonstrations on Sunday will include Encaustic Art with Lora Murphy and Bio Diversity with Albert Nolan.

A new feature is the plant sale, and the regular honey and cake sale.

