Here's what's happening in Tipperary on Culture Night

The Premier County will be well and truly wrapped in Culture on September 20 with a host of wonderful events taking place across towns and villages this Friday for what has been billed as the best Culture Night yet.

The evenings may be shortening but that just gives us more time to feed our senses, our body and our mind. What better way to find out what your county has to share than exploring the various events on offer during Culture Night. All events are free, so don’t be afraid to try something new.

You might be inspired to take up painting, renew your love affair with books or give the TV remote a break more often and enjoy the immersive experience of live entertainment.

Check out this exciting line up of events taking place across Tipperary on Friday, September 20.

Borrisoleigh

Cultural events will take place across several venues in the village of Borrisoleigh combining drama by local author John Connor a photo exhibition by Eddie Stapleton and music by local bands and singer songwriters to finish the evening in Finn’s pub. The drama takes place at different locations in the town, creating a unique, immersive, community experience.

Cashel

Cashel Arts festival takes place over four days, including Culture Night. Events take place across a range of venues and bring to life Cashel’s unique heritage sites. There is a Dance Workshop, Lantern making and you can be part of creating a mandala on the street. Follow the parade of light to the Rock. Be entertained with live music from the WigWam Glam Band, Ireland’s best and most exciting glam rock band in The Plaza. If rock music doesn’t appeal to you why not join Liz Ryan Mezzo Soprano, Eoin Hines and Jillian Saunders for an evening of Classical music in Cashel Library.

TWO DAYS TO GO!



Wrap up in culture this Friday 20th of September, as #CultureNight #OícheChultúir returns to towns and cities across the island of Ireland.



4000+ free events.

1600+ venues.



Explore the programme in full at https://t.co/ewv5TA2AxZ! pic.twitter.com/M7K7dcbJnr — Culture Night (@CultureNight) September 18, 2019

Killea

Local artist Lynn Kirkham invites you to her studios in Bohernarudda, Templemore, for a fun family event in an unusual environment. Set on a remote hilltop above Templemore, there will be Arts and Crafts workshops for all ages from 4pm and 6pm followed by entertainment from local musicians, bands and performers. Or head to Killea Community and Heritage Centre for ‘Oíche Cheoil’ -an evening of music, song and dance to celebrate our wonderful heritage and culture. Sit back and enjoy the entertainment or dust off your instruments and join in on a few tunes.

Roscrea

Damer House is the venue for a very special performance of music and poetry to celebrate Culture Night on Friday, September 20. Wicklow poet Pauline Flynn will join local singer-songwriter Jack Keeshan to enthrall and entertain. All are welcome to this free event which begins at 7.30pm.

Nenagh

Nenagh is the place to be this Culture Night, from music to art to poetry and literature, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Poet John Sexton will present his own work ‘An Ormond Aisling’ based on his research of pagan folklore and mythology in the Dromineer-Nenagh area in Steeples at 8pm. Nenagh Arts Centre has events running from 6-8pm that are suitable for all ages.

The night starts with a reading from Nigel Quinlan’s book ‘Cloak of Feathers’ and this will be followed by a writing workshop. A life drawing class will take place for the slightly older audience hosted by Enda Griffin-As Seen on Sky TV!. The night will end with music from local band Meraki.

The Blue Door Sessions present an evening of culture with music, poetry and comedy in K2 Kenyon bar. Local man Brian Dillon will perform alongside Colm Costello in a traditional in Sue Ryder House.

Nenagh Community Training College have an exhibition relating to an epic ocean voyage from Limerick city to the city of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland with woodcraft created by a group of learners at Nenagh Community Training Centre and Conradh na Gaeilge are hosting Oíche Chultúir i nDún Mhuire, ar 8pm le Étain agus Máire Ní Churraoin as Ráth Chairn, Co. na Mí, agus banna ceoil darb ainm ‘An Chéad Ghlúin Eile.’ acu freisin.



Thurles

Come and discover the 190 year history and heritage of MIC, St.Patrick’s campus from its beginning as a seminary to a third level institution today. This event is on from 5-8pm with a number of free entertaining events taking place that celebrate Culture, Creativity and the Arts. Tipperary on Film hit the stage at The Source Arts Centre to bring recent films and works to the big screen- makers and actors will get a chance to meet with the audience in a public chat on the night. An exhibition “Butterflies and Bees” will be held in the Tipperary Centre for Independent living highlighting the journey and struggles of our butterflies and bees.

Tipperary Town

You are invited to the Tipperary Excel Arts Centre for a Culture Night of musical excellence. Begining with a recital by the Emerald Tenors featuring Derek Ryan and Derek Moloney who will perform a selection of Pavarotti hits, followed by a screening of Academy Award Winner, Ron Howard’s documentary film ‘PAVAROTTI’. It will be a rich and musical evening to remember.

For more events in South Tipperary click here.