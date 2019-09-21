FEILE 19
Feile 19: The 'trip to Tipp' in pictures
Sponsored by Stakelums Home and Hardware, Thurles (Home of Feile)
Pictures; Eamonn McGee
All the action from day one of Feile 19 at Semple Stadium captured by ace photographer Eamonn McGee.
For more Feile 19 news click here and here.
PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
The one and only Wendy James PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Eleanor McEvoy at Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Horslips on the main stage at Semple Stadium PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Sinead O'Connor stealing the show during her powerful set at Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Steve Wall of The Stunning bringing the evening's proceedings to a close on day one of Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Jerry Fish makes his way into the crowd for a quick selfie with fans PICTURE: Eamonn McGee
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on