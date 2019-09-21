FEILE 19

Feile 19: The 'trip to Tipp' in pictures

Sponsored by Stakelums Home and Hardware, Thurles (Home of Feile)

Pictures; Eamonn McGee

All the action from day one of Feile 19 at Semple Stadium captured by ace photographer Eamonn McGee.

The one and only Wendy James PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Eleanor McEvoy at Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Horslips on the main stage at Semple Stadium PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Sinead O'Connor stealing the show during her powerful set at Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Steve Wall of The Stunning bringing the evening's proceedings to a close on day one of Feile 19 PICTURE: Eamonn McGee

Jerry Fish makes his way into the crowd for a quick selfie with fans PICTURE: Eamonn McGee