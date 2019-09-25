Distinguished Gentleman's Bike Ride through South Tipperary for global charity

Fine-art photographer Cyril Helnwein, alongside moto-journalist and actress Kojii Helnwein, is hosting a prestigious global charity event in Clonmel for the fourth year in-a-row.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride happens on this Sunday September 29 in Clonmel and over 700 cities around the world, in aid of prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives on behalf of official charity partner, the Movember Foundation.

Founded in 2012 by Mark Hawwa in Sydney, Australia, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has raised over $18.5 million American dollars for men’s health, with a goal of raising a further $7 million dollars to the cause this year.

The stylish event consists of sponsored motorcycle riders coming to Clonmel from all over the country and this year some will join the event from as far away as Australia. These gentle folk will dress in their best suits and tweed to enjoy a very special ride through Tipperary on their vintage and modern classic style motorcycles.

The ride will go through Tipperary’s stunning countryside and the towns of Clonmel, Cahir, Cashel and Fethard, where the riders and pillions display the classic style motorcycles and create awareness for the cause.

With the help of some generous volunteers over the last three years, the Clonmel-based Gentleman’s Ride has grown from 11 riders in the first year to over 70 in 2018. Even greater numbers are expected this year.

To join or donate please go to www.gentlemansride.com/rides/ireland/clonmel

Any questions regarding the event can be directed to hello@motowitch.com

