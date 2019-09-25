The Bookworm, Thurles to host Australian author Michelle Bourke

An Australian author who is travelling the world with a cardboard cut-out of her late husband will be holding a book signing event for her latest novel at The Bookworm Thurles this Friday, September 27.

In May 2016, Michelle Bourke lost her husband of 25 years to melanoma. After a long battle that spanned nearly eight years

Paul finally died peacefully at home surrounded by Michelle and their children.

However even in the final weeks of his life Paul still retained his razor sharp wit, humour and tenacity for all that life had to offer.

During this time Paul and Michelle grieved together and had many discussions what had been and what would be missed. One day Paul asked Michelle what she would do once he was gone, and she promised she would carry out their life long plan to travel the world – but with him alongside her... as a cardboard cut-out.

True to her word, Michelle did exactly that, and has now written a book about her experiences called Travelling with Cardboard Paul.

On her travels Michelle met many people curious about the cardboard cut-out; touching complete strangers with her story and along the way discovering her true self, changing her own life forever.

The book challenges the preconceived notions of how people experience and deal with grief and is a wonderful demonstration of how life goes on and doesn’t stop when our loved ones leave us, as well as being a wonderful gesture to honour her husband.

Michelle says: “I am extremely blessed that I could honour my promise to Paul by travelling with him as a cardboard cutout around the world. I am also grateful that I was able to share this experience with the complete strangers I met on this journey, and in doing so, changing my life and creating wonderful memories. I am very excited that I can share the experience of my travels by launching my new book Travelling With Cardboard Paul and show that life does continue no matter what, even when losing a loved one. Life is far too serious; so to bring laughter and fun back into my life and the lives of others, especially after the loss of Paul, has been an amazing experience.”

The book gives readers an inspiring tale of one woman’s promise to her husband on his deathbed to live out their dream. She not only honoured that promise but reinvented herself and her life along the way in one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Meet Michelle at The Bookworm Thurles this Friday, September 27 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.