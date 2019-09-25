Carrick-on-Suir school hosts fundraising concert this Friday night

A night of music and dance in aid of Scoil Mhuire, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir takes place in the Carraig Hotel on Friday, September 27 at 7.30pm.

All funds raised by the event will go towards improving school facilities. There will be a line up of student singers, musicians and dancers as well as other musicians and bands in the community. All are welcome. Tickets are available by contacting the school. Tel: (051) 640383.