Documentary to premiere at Tipperary Dance Platform 19

Filmed throughout 2019, More to Dance recounts the experience of sixty children from St Michael's National School in Tipperary when they took part in Tipperary Dance Platform’s Dance in Schools Programme.

Interspersed by interviews with the children and their teachers, the film shows their journey through a series of workshops, rehearsals and performances and it will premiere at the Excel Arts Centre in Tipperary on Monday, October 7 at 12.30 as part of TDP International Dance Festival which takes place in venues around Tipperary from October 7 to 13.

More to Dance is directed by TDP Artistic Directors, Jazmin Chiodi and Alexandre Iseli, with filming and editing by Lucy Dawson and Shane Vaughan.

This is just one of the many events programmed for, or about, young people during this year’s festival. Libraries around the county will, for the first time in Ireland, host Karine Ponties, Artistic Director of Dame de Pic from Belgium with 15 minute shows for children followed by a Q & A with the artist.

There will be Dance for Children from six to twelve years of age at Excel Arts Centre on October 9 where children will be encouraged to express their own individuality in an introduction class to music and movement from around the world.

Structured Play – Performance with the BA Dance students from the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at UL investigates movement tasks that explore numerical score, gestures, timings, in a piece which will be on Monday, October 7 also at Excel Arts Centre.

Tipperary Dance Platform ’19 is an energetic yet subtle mix of discovery, artistic relevance, networks of support and the kind of loyalty that builds over time amongst artists and partners who are trying to achieve similar goals.

Audiences are invited to enjoy the wide range of performances, exhibitions, live installations, screendance and master classes in a programme which will take place in venues, galleries, libraries and cinemas, in Tipperary, Cashel, Clonmel, Lisvernane, Thurles and Nenagh, from October 7 to 13.

TDP’ is Tipperary Dance Platform’s cutting edge international contemporary dance festival: a festive celebration for dance in County Tipperary, and a resource platform for professional dance artists.

View the full programme at www.tdp-danceplatform.ie