Original play will be staged during South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival

Dear Diary, an original show for mental health awareness takes place in The Hub, Albert Street, Clonmel at 8pm this Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12, with tickets costing €10 and concession tickets €5.

The show, directed by Jacqueline Kiely and David O’Donovan and also written by David O’Donovan, centres around a young girl and the various factors in her life that impact her self-perception and self-image.

Through the incorporation of acting and music, the show aims to tell a story that is relatable and thought-provoking.

It will be performed by Aspiring Pretenders, a theatre group with actors aged 18-22 who perform original theatre works written by cast members.

It is being staged during the Positive Mental Health Festival organised by STAN (South Tipperary Action Network).

