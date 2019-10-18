Carrick-on-Suir drama group to stage tense thriller Gaslight 

Brewery Lane Drama Group will stage the classic thriller Gaslight at Brewery Lane Theatre from Saturday, November 23 to Saturday, November 30.

The play was written by British dramatist Patrick Hamilton in 1939. It is Victorian times and is about Jack Manningham, who works on destroying his wife Bella’s sanity.

A tense and eerie atmosphere dominates throughout this physiological thriller, as police inspector Rough appears and suspects a sinister motive is the real driving force behind Jack’s treatment of his wife.

The cast includes Suzanne Dunne, Neil Bourke, Barry Comerford, Jacquie Ahern-Slater and Maria Clancy. Director is Roseanne Glascott.

Booking opens on Wednesday, November 13 at the Town Hall, New St., Carrick. You can also book tickets by calling: 086-127 4736 from Monday – Friday 9:30am-1pm & 2:30pm-4pm.