What's on: Tipperary going out guide

A table quiz in aid of the Tipperary Branch of the Parkinson's Association of Ireland will take place in Pa's Bar, Upperchurch on Friday, November 8 at 9pm. Tale of four costs €20. All are welcome.

Social tea dance in Halla na Feile this Friday with dancing from 9pm to midnight. Music is by Checkers. Refreshments served and admission is €10. Social Dancing Classes in Halla na Feile on Tuesday evenings are very popular. Dancing is from 8.30 to 10.45pm. Admission is €5.

Dancing at Dunkerrin Community Centre takes place on Saturday, October, 26 from 9.30 to 12.30. Music by The Moynahan Brothers. Adm: €9. Free refreshments and raffle on the night. Social dance class continues every Wednesday night from 8.15pm. Contact Tony/ Ann 0868524478.



Holycross Ballycahill Drama Group will stage Sive by John B. Keane in Holycross Community Centre on November 7, 8 and 10. Show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets available at the door, €12 adults, €10 concession.

Cashel Community School present The Addams Family from November 6 to 9, 2019 in the school hall. Show begins at 8pm nightly. Tickets €15 available on 062 61167.