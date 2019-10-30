Community pumpkin carving display in Tipperary

This year Beehouse Arts held a number of Pumpkin Carving Workshops before the Halloween Zombie Walk in Clonmel on this Thursday, October 31.

In the lead-up to the walk, the public were invited to carve their own pumpkins to light up on the night of the walk.

People can drop their carved pumpkins into the South Tipperary Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel, today (Wednesday) until 5pm.

At the end of Thursday’s Zombie Walk in Gordon Place car park, there will be a Community Pumpkin Display of all these pumpkins, as well as any that people bring on the night.

There will be a number of special prizes for creative skills and imagination.

Beehouse Arts thanks the Arts Centre and Tipperary County Council for their support.

