Plenty of Halloween fun and frights on Tipperary Zombie Walk

The Zombie Walk, which will take place on this Thursday at 6pm (gathering at 5.30pm) at Market Place, Clonmel is the perfect way to celebrate Halloween.

It’s a chance to put on your best scary costume and mask and come along to join in the fun and games on what promises to be a family-friendly evening full of spooky surprises for young and old.

DJ Billy Bop will set the mood for the evening at Market Place, as the Halloween Fairy Godmother prepares participants for the surprises ahead.

Catering particularly for the younger age group, some fairytale characters have escaped their books and are running loose in Clonmel.

The Halloween Fairy Godmother will keep everyone safe and will start by warning the children about the witch pretending to be nice and kind as she sells sweets at her stall, but who really takes children to her candy cane-covered cottage in Gordon Place.

She will advise families on the top three rules for staying safe while completing the walk and how to best avoid the spooky characters along the way.

The walk, which has attracted over 1,000 people in previous years, will take people to the Gordon Place car park, where there will be lots more entertainment, culminating with a performance from well- known Clonmel band The Pearly Whites, who are guaranteed to get even the scariest ghosts dancing.

The Bellvue Academy of Performing Arts will perform in the car park, as well as other guest entertainers, and prizes will be presented for the best dressed children, teenagers, families and a special prize will be awarded for the most unique costume of the night.

Refreshments will be available for purchase and a Best Carved Pumpkin competition will also take place. Pumpkins can be dropped for entry before the walk or can be brought along.

Great photo opportunities with the various characters will be possible, as well as face painting, balloon tying, arts and crafts and story telling.

The Zombie Walk promises to be an event full of fun and entertainment, suitable for young and old, and is a family event not to be missed.

