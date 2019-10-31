What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Cappawhite Drama Group stage The Country Boy

Cappawhite Drama Group will present the Country Boy by John Murphy in the Community Resource Centre on Thursday November 14, Saturday November 16 and Sunday November 17 at 8pm. The play is set in rural Ireland in the 1950’s and

looks at emigration, family dynamics and love and loss. Tickets €15 from Costellos, McGraths, Ryan Centra or telephone 085-1535201.

Dancing diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday, November 3, to Dave Rae. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with tea at 10pm.

Table Quiz

A table quiz in aid of the Tipperary Branch of the Parkinson's Association of Ireland will take place in Pa's Bar, Upperchurch on Friday, November 8 at 9pm. Tale of four costs €20. All are welcome.

The Backyard Band plays Hayes Hotel

The Backyard Band will make a welcome return to Hayes Hotel Thurles this weekend following a spellbinding performance at the venue earlier this year. This group of musicians, including Brendan Ryder, seem to be going from strength to and their latest gig will certainly be no exception. Brendan has recently penned some strong material including the groups current radio single Someone Like You. If you haven’t seen Brendan on stage since Tweed and The Paddies, then don’t miss this opportunity to catch The Backyard Band Live in Hayes Hotel on Saturday, November 2.

Holycross Ballycahill Drama Group stage John B. Keane’s Sive

Holycross Ballycahill Drama Group will stage Sive by John B. Keane in Holycross Community Centre on November 7, 8 and 10. Show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets available at the door, €12 adults, €10 concession.