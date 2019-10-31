Tipperary students get ready to rock with All Shook Up school show

Transition Year students from St. Anne’s and Abbey CBS in Tipperary town are busy rehearsing for their upcoming performances in the fun musical, All Shook Up.

The show will take place in the Excel Theatre from November 28 to 30.

This musical extravaganza incorporates all the best Elvis classics including Love Me Tender, All Shook Up, Can’t Help Falling in Love and Ain’t Nothing But a Houndog.

It is set in Midwest USA in the 1950s. Chad, a hip-swivelling, guitar-playing roustabout is being released from prison.

In a nearby dreary town, Natalie, a young mechanic, is dreaming of love and adventure, while she yearns for her one true love to take her away.

She doesn’t realise that her best friend, Denis, has a secret crush on her. Following a hilarious series of events, true love blossoms at the end of the day!

All Shook Up is produced by local singing star and musical aficionado Derek Ryan who has produced many shows and is enjoying the energy and enthusiasm from the students,” said St. Anne’s PRO Niamh Ryan.

“The show will be choreographed by Stephanie Browne, a Nenagh native, who has a very successful stage school in Nenagh.

“Stephanie has recently directed a very successful production of the Adam’s Family, with Nenagh Youth Academy.

Her father, Greg (Eamon) Browne, originally from Tipperary Town, has performed in and directed musicals for many years.

The extremely talented Mary Rose McNally from Thurles takes up the mantel of musical director who brings a wealth of musical experience to the show. Mary Rose will be conducting the orchestra, who will perform at all shows.”

Derek Ryan said - “Visually and musically, All Shook Up is a wonderful show, with brightly coloured costumes, a witty plot, and heart-lifting, well-known songs.”

St. Anne’s music teacher Fiona O’Connor is every excited by the talent, dedication and commitment shown by the students this year.

“This show is infectious… the songs are well-loved, catchy and uplifting, the dancing is vibrant, the story is fun and entertaining. This, combined with the excellent production team and a dedicated cast will have audiences singing along and highly entertained.”

Following four matinees for local schools, the night performances will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday November 28 to 30th.

Tickets will be on sale from the Excel Theatre in early November.