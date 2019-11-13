Golden lensed photographer John Cash takes exhibition on the road

Golden based photographer John Cash is taking his latest exhibition, Journey through the River Suir, out on the road and is hoping to showcase the exhibition at towns and villages across Tipperary over the coming months.

Works from the award winning photographer were displayed at Clonmel's Main Guard earlier this year and received a phenomenal response during its month long run.

The carefully curated exhibition showcases some of Tipperary’s most unspoilt scenery, including images of Holycross Abbey and Athassel Priory, and follows the meandering path of the River Suir as its rises at the Devil's Bit through to Carrick on Suir.

For more information on hosting the exhibition please contact @luvtipperary on Facebook or call 085 1372068.