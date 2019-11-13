Comedy to the fore of Castleiney’s brilliant production Pull the Other One

Castleiney Drama Group present Pull the Other One from November 22 to 24 in Castleiney Parish Hall.

The show will be a night of hilarious comedy depicting the trials and troubles encountered by Albert Perkins when his suspicious mother in law imposes on his, up to now, happy home and marriage.

Tickets are on sale now from Nolans shop and cost €10 per adult and €5 for children.

Please note Parental guidance is advised.