A Tipperary night full of festive fun at Raheen House Hotel

Tickets are still available for the 10th annual food and wine night in Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, organised by Clonmel Rotary Club.

The event is one of the most popular of the festive season.

It takes places on Wednesday, November 27, at 7.30pm.

Come and enjoy food, wine, flower arranging, goodie bags and so much more.

Tickets cost €25 and are available from O'Sullivan Insurance, Mitchel Street; Clonmel Office Centre, Market Street; and Cluain Restaurant, Nelson Street.