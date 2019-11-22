EXHIBITION
Tipperary art exhibition features Welsh artist
SOUTH TIPPERARY ARTS CENTRE EXPO
One of the paintings on display
Welsh artist John Davies brings together two elements of his work in a new collection of paintings now on display at South Tipperary Arts Centre in Clonmel.
A long association with Aislinn Adolescent Treatment centre is reflected in a collection of residents' creative work.
This Saturday, November 23 at 2pm, John will be in the gallery to launch the show which runs into December.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on