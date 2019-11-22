EXHIBITION

Tipperary art exhibition features Welsh artist

One of the paintings on display

 

Welsh  artist John Davies brings together two elements of his work in a  new collection of paintings  now on display at South Tipperary Arts Centre in Clonmel.

A long association with Aislinn Adolescent  Treatment centre is reflected in a collection of residents' creative work.   

This Saturday, November 23 at 2pm,  John will be  in the gallery to launch the show which runs  into December.

 

 