Church concert in Clonmel will signal start of Christmas season in Tipperary

Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Clonmel, is now gearing up for its 20th annual Christmas Concert.

Under the theme Let Christmas Begin, the Clonmel Concert Band are delighted once more to headline this year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, December 8 at 7.30pm.

With conductor, Danny Carroll, the programme for the evening will include all the festive favourites, as well as some stunning choral pieces and solo numbers.

Guest artistes Derek Ryan, Emmet Donlan and Andrea Ruth Houlihan, together with The Gaudeamus Choir, will again be part of this festive event which is now well and truly established in the Clonmel entertainment and social calendar as the official start of the Christmas season.

Anyone who has attended these concerts in the past will testify that both the acoustical and visual setting of Ss Peter and Paul’s Church is indeed very special. Those attending for the first time are in for a really special treat, one not to be missed.

Bringing the whole show together, with her immense and vast knowledge of all things musical, will be compere Maire Nic Gearailt of RTE Lyric FM.

Tickets, priced at €15 will be available from Ss Peter and Paul’s Parish Bookshop; Marian’s, O’Connell Street and at the door.

