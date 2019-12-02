Exhibition conveys Tipperary-based artist's love of countryside

Ann Brennan is exhibiting new oil paintings in Clonmel Library from Monday to Saturday, December 2-14.

This body of works conveys her love of Ireland with her wild seas, misty mountains, moody atmospheric skies and vast boglands.

Ann Brennan is a self-taught artist working from her home-based studio in Ballingarry, South Tipperary.

She came to prominence as an artist when she first exhibited in the Kilkenny Arts Festival in 2010 and since then has crafted out a substantial body of work as a painter, portraying the landscape and coastal areas of our beautiful country.

She focuses on the natural beauty of the mountains and the ruggedness of the western coast.

Her inspiration comes from her regular hikes on the west coast and nearer to home in the Comeragh mountains.

Her images reflect her response to the way the sky and landscape and light play together to result in powerful images, evocatively-portrayed parts of the Irish landscape and seascape.

Ann’s work has been described as evocative and outstandingly breathtaking, which transports the viewer to another place. Her paintings are an emotional response to the way she sees her subject matter and she portrays them as such.

Ann facilitates four oil painting adult classes on a weekly basis in the Tipperary area and runs workshops throughout the year. Viewing of the exhibition will take place during library hours.

Check out Ann’s work on her website www.annbrennanart.com; Facebook page - Ann Brennan, Artist.Instagram - annbrennanart

For more What's On in Tipperary read Newport Trad Fest takes place next weekend