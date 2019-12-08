Choir to present Christmas concert in Tipperary church

Clonmel’s Clontempo choir, under the musical direction of Fearghal O’Conchubhair, will give its second concert of the year, Noel Noel, at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Saturday next December 14 at 8pm.

Clontempo, a mixed voice choir formed in 2016, presents this recital following on from its successful performance of Benjamin Britten’s Ceremony of Carols last year and the Fauré Requiem at its summer concert last June.

December’s concert will include a programme of Christmas Carols and other works by Philip Stopford, Eoin Conway and Liam Bates.

Tickets cost €10 and will be available at the door.

