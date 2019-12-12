Christmas carnival in Clonmel's town centre

The Yuletide festivities continue in Clonmel this Saturday with the Christmas carnival at the Main Guard and Mitchel Street.

The fun starts at 1pm with a performance by The Synergy dance group.

They will be followed by the Wobbly Circus children’s street show, which will take place at 1.15 and 3.15.

Free live panto shows will be held at 1.30 and 3.30.

Popular local band Supersoul Machine will perform at 2.30pm and there will be further live music from 4.15 before the finish at 5pm, while jugglers and stilt walkers will be entertaining in Mitchel Street throughout the afternoon.

A limited amount of free popcorn and candyfloss will be available.

The event is organised by the Clonmel Busking Festival.

All are welcome to come along and join in what promises to be a great day.

