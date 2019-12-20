Tipperary folk choir to sing at televised Mass

The folk choir from St. Mary’s Parish in Irishtown, Clonmel will perform at the Christmas Mass that will be televised on RTE One at 11am this Sunday morning, December 22.

The Mass celebrates and explores the work of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which is particularly busy at this time of the year in reaching out to the marginalised members of society.

The popular choir will be directed by Mairead Conway while the Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Paschal Scallon, provincial of the Vincentians in Ireland.

The Clonmel choir performs each Saturday at the Vigil Mass in St. Mary’s, and will return home in good time for their annual appearance at 10.30 Mass on Christmas morning.

