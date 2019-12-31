See the iconic Dail Bonds film MacDonagh Museum Cloughjordan

The MacDonagh Museum will be closed on Tuesday 31 December, Wednesday January 1 and Friday January 3. It will be open from 2-4pm on Thursday, January 2, Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5.

Visitors to the museum can now view the iconic Dail Bonds film which was filmed in St Enda's school in Rathfarnham in 1919 by John MacDonagh, younger brother of Thomas MacDonagh. In this film Michael Collins the Minister for Finance in the First Dail is raising money to facilitate the work of the First Dail. Featured in the film are some the key political personalities of that era including Arthur Griffith,WT Cosgrave, Erskine Childers, Joe MacDonagh (brother of Thomas), Grace Gifford (widow of Joseph Plunkett), Mrs Margaret Pearse, Eoin McNeill, Kathleen Clarke (widow of Tom Clarke), Nora Connolly (daughter of James Connolly) and Phil Shanahan from Hollyford Co Tipperary who was a Sinn Fein TD in the First Dail. The film runs for seven minutes and it is a unique opportunity for visitors to the museum to see this important historical footage.