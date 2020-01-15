Self-taught artist Frank O'Rourke stages exhibition in Tipperary

An exhibition of 25 paintings by Frank O’Rourke, Ballymacarbry, is currently running in Clonmel Library.

Frank was engineering manager in Bulmers, Clonmel for 25 years.

A couple of years ago he took up painting as a hobby in retirement, and is self-taught.

While much Irish art features land and seascapes, Frank’s subjects are visually striking pieces with strong colour such as the Moai statues of Easter Island, the South American favelas, birds, fish and other animals.

“While painting is a wonderful creative hobby when the piece is complete, it hopefully will find a home with someone who connects with the subject and presentation”, says Frank.

He is grateful to Pat Bracken, Anne Marie Mullins and the Clonmel Library service for the opportunity to stage the exhibition, which may be viewed during library opening hours.

The exhibition continues until this Saturday, January 18.

