Tipperary art and digital media work on display in Clonmel

There was great hustle and bustle around Clonmel Library as local artist Ronnie Fitzgerald opened an exhibition of art and digital media work created by students of Clonmel Community Training Centre.

The pieces were completed by the QQI Level 4 Pathways group in the centre under the expert guidance of their art instructor Louise Carroll and Digital Media instructor John O’Dwyer.

Pictured are - Pictured at the launch - Standing, Priscilla Stokes, Dylan O’Donnell, Josephine Connors, Jenny Grajcarova, Una O’Dwyer (manager, Clonmel CTC), Nikki Pasek, John O’Dwyer (I.T. Instructor), Lydia Sweeney, Louise Carroll (Art Instructor), Ronnie Fitzgerald (Local Artist, Guest of Honour) Kneeling, Shannon Madigan, Lewis Norris, Adrian Moyles, Slaine Sheehan Lanigan.

Louise Carroll is passionate about the inclusion of Art and Design and Digital Media to be included on all the programmes in the centre.

It facilitates the learners to explore their creative talents in a calm, supportive learning environment.

Work on show is a collection of portfolio classwork from former and present students.

The exhibition runs from Tuesday, January 21 a for two weeks, finishing up on Tuesday, February 4.