LGBT + coffee morning starting soon in Tipperary

LGBT + Health South Tipperary is hosting coffee and chat at My Culture Cafe in Market Place, Clonmel from 11.30am-1pm every second Saturday, starting on February 22.

This is a chance for members of the LGBT+ community to come along have a tea or coffee and chat with others in a safe space, and make new friends.

For more information contact Gerard@clonmelcrc.ie

