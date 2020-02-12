LGBT
LGBT + coffee morning starting soon in Tipperary
My Culture Cafe in Clonmel is to host a regular LGBT + coffee morning
LGBT + Health South Tipperary is hosting coffee and chat at My Culture Cafe in Market Place, Clonmel from 11.30am-1pm every second Saturday, starting on February 22.
This is a chance for members of the LGBT+ community to come along have a tea or coffee and chat with others in a safe space, and make new friends.
For more information contact Gerard@clonmelcrc.ie
For more What's On in Tipperary read Sister of Dancing With The Stars contestant is teaching in Clonmel school
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on