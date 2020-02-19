Folk singer Dónal Clancy to perform in Carrick-on-Suir this week

Folk singer Dónal Clancy will perform his new touring show Folk 'n' Blues at Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre this Thursday, February 20 at 8.15pm.

The show will feature Blues versions of songs from legends like Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Cotton, Rev. Gary Davis, Mississippi John Hurt, Big Bill Broonzy among others. It also includes classics like Mr Bojangles, Dirty Old Town and Candyman, along with some of Dónal’s own compositions.

Dónal, who is son of folk singing legend Liam Clancy, will talk about the history of the songs and his personal connection to them. He will also share stories about how he met a few of the music legends with his father.

Tickets cost €20 and can be booked by telephoning (086) 127 4736.