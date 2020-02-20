Clonmel Laptop Ensemble coming to The Source

The Clonmel Laptop Ensemble are a chamber music ensemble with a difference and will be hitting The Source Arts Centre on Friday, February 28.

The group is the brainchild of Tipperary musicians, Eamon O’Malley and John O’Dwyer, both well-known for their involvement in the music scene in and around Tipperary over the last decade.

The ensemble is complete with the talented creative technologist Sarah Loh and gifted analogue synthesist Michael Jones.

Tickets are priced €15/€10 early bird rate.

For more information call 0504 90204.