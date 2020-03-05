What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Join John McNichol at the Racket Hall Hotel, Roscrea on March 7. Doors open at 9pm and tickets cost €15. Michael English plays the Racket Hall on March 28. Tickets €15.

Coffee Morning in Crossogue House Ballycahill on Friday, March 13 from 10:30 to 1pm in aid of Pieta House.

Golden NS will stage a production of Getting to know the Sound of Music on Wednesday, April 1 and Friday, April 3. It promises to be a fantastic show. Contact 062 72164 for further details.

Tipperary Mid West Radio will host a 30th anniversary concert in Golden’s GAA Complex on Tuesday, April 21. Showcasing on the night are Jimmy Buckley and band, Declan Nerney, Sean Keane, Rebel hearts and MC Mossie Richardson. Tickets are available from the radio station.



Tea Dance in Drombane Hall on Friday, March 6 from 9pm to 12pm. Music by Dermot Lyons.

Tractor run on Sunday, March 8. Registration at 12 noon and leaving at 1pm from Upperchurch Community Centre - route Moher, Finnaghy, Glastrigan, Cummer, Glown. All proceeds go to Motor Neuron Research and Upperchurch Drombane Development Association. There will be a raffle with valuable prizes on after €5 per line. In addition to the tractor run there will be a family fun walk - route will be the bog walk commencing at 1.30pm. All donations gratefully accepted.

On Thursday March 26, Country Showtime with Bryan Buckley will present A Night With The Country Stars at the Bru Boru Theatre, Cashel. The acts appearing include Susan McCann, Declan Nerney, Gerry Guthrie, Shaun O'Dowd, Michael Collinsand & The Ryan Turner Band. Tickets are on sale now. Call the box office on 06261122 or log onto bruboru.ie.