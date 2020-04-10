Library services go digital

Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, all Tipperary County Council Library Service branches were unavoidably forced to shut their doors to patrons on Friday, March 13.

However, despite the fact that these branches are closed to the public, Tipperary library services are very keen to highlight the fact that a wide range of engaging, educational and entertaining services are still available free of charge to everyone across the county, thanks to their wonderful online resources. A wealth of services, eBooks, eAudioBooks, magazines and a whole lot more are still available at tipperarylibraries.ie.

Press Reader

Thousands of the latest newspaper and magazine editions direct to your device, this superb service offers national titles such as The Irish and Sunday Independent, Irish Examiner, Irish Daily Mirror, RTÉ Guide and Hot Press, as well as popular international publications that include The Guardian, Daily Mail, Washington Post and Rolling Stone. The latest editions can be sent automatically to your device each day. RBDigital – Delve in to over 7,000 best-selling magazine titles, Hello!, National Geographic, Newsweek, Vogue, Heat and Time amongst them.

Tipperary Studies Podcast

The staff at Tipperary Studies have been busily compiling a new podcast which will offer something worthwhile to anyone with even a passing interest in Tipperary’s history. The podcasts are readings taken from Denis G. Marnane’s publications, The First Hundred and The Second Hundred, which were broadcast initially on Tipperary Mid West Radio in recent years. Any topic from any era can be covered, from the Dal Cais to de Valera. New content will be added regularly so be sure to tune in at: soundcloud.com/ tipperary-libraries/, or simply Google “Tipp Libraries Soundcloud”.

Transparent Languages

If you have more time on your hands than you expected, why not learn a new language? Available on the same app as RBDigital, Transparent Languages will have you speaking everything from Indonesian to Irish, and Swedish to Swahili in easy to follow, interactive steps. Log on to the Universal Class website (universalclass.com) to discover in excess of 500 online courses, from Business and Accounting to Photography and Psychology, all supported with instructional videos, notes and downloads.

EBooks

You may be looking at your bookshelf at this time and wondering where your next book is coming from. Well, it may be coming from BorrowBox – what better time to take the plunge into eBooks?

You can choose from tens of thousands of titles, from new release blockbusters to all-time classics, in both fiction and non-fiction, not to mention a fun and vibrant kids’ collection. You can download five eBooks and five eAudioBooks at any one time.

Here’s one of our picks for this week:

Andy Shepherd’s “The Boy Who Grew Dragons” (Read by Ewan Goddard)

When Tomas discovers a strange old tree at the bottom of his grandad's garden, he doesn't think much of it. But he takes the funny fruit from the tree back into the house - and gets the shock and delight of his life when a tiny dragon hatches! The tree is a dragonfruit tree, and Tomas has got his very own dragon, Flicker ...

Here’s further titles worth checking out:

Shamini Flint’s “The Beijing Conspiracy”

When ex-Delta Force operator Jack Ford receives a letter containing news of a daughter he never knew he had, he feels compelled to return to China, a country he hasn’t visited since 1989 when, as a young American spy, he fell in love with a beautiful student activist and found himself caught up in the horrors of the Tiananmen Square massacre. But why has Xia got in touch now, after a thirty-year silence?

Seamus O’Mahony’s “Can Medicine Be Cured: The Corruption of a Profession”

Seamus O'Mahony writes about the illusion of progress, the notion that more and more diseases can be 'conquered' ad infinitum. He punctures the idiocy of consumerism, the idea that healthcare can be endlessly adapted to the wishes of individuals. He excoriates the claims of Big Science, the spending of vast sums on research follies like the Human Genome Project. And he highlights one of the most dangerous errors of industrialized medicine: an over-reliance on metrics, and a neglect of things that can't easily be measured, like compassion.

Now, in the face of a crisis the scale of which has possibly not been seen in the course of those 93 years, Tipperary Library Service remain a vital support to the community. Uncertain times prevail but for those who may be feeling lonely, isolated and a need to keep themselves occupied, Tipperary County Council Library Service’s online resources will help to keep them connected and inspired. Log on to tipperarylibraries.ie for more information, or find us on FaceBook (@tipperarylibraries) and Twitter (@TippLib).

How to join: Access great resources online for free

