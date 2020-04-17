Lunchtime concerts entertaining online audiences in Borris-on-Ossory

Well done to local entertainer John Kelly, Clonmore who featured on the lunchtime concert in the Most Holy Trinity Church, Rathdowney, broadcast via the webcam on Tuesday April 14.

The next concert will be on Tuesday April 21 and will feature singer Damien Bowe. Damien’s relatives and his many fans around Borris in Ossory will look forward to that!

This weekly concert features local artists who will entertain the public for a short 15 to 20 minute period with music and singing of their choice, and is a great way to lift people’s spirits during this stressful time.

Any local artists who want to be part of this series can contact Rathdowney Parish Office on 0505 46282 10 am to 1 pm daily.