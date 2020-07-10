Tipperary parishes welcome people back to churches

With congregations of more than 50 people now allowed in larger churches for Mass and services, parishes are looking forward to welcoming people back to the churches.

The following are the weekend Mass times in Clonmel -

SS Peter and Paul’s

Saturday Vigil: 7.30pm.

Sunday: 9.30am (for the next couple of weeks).

Sunday: 11am.

Sunday: 12.30pm.

Church of the Resurrection

Sunday: 10am.

The Friary

Sunday: 11.30am.

St. Mary’s

Saturday Vigil: 6.15pm.

Sunday: 10.30am.

Sunday: 12 noon.

Sunday: 5.30pm (for the next couple of weeks).

St. Oliver’s

Saturday Vigil: 7.30pm.

Sunday: 9am.

Sunday: 12 noon.

Church of Ireland

Sunday July 12

10.30am – Holy Communion in St Paul’s, Cahir.

Sunday July 19

8.30am - Holy Communion in Old St. Mary’s, Clonmel.

10.30 am – Holy Communion in Holy Trinity, Fethard.

Sunday, July 26

11am – United Service of Holy Communion in Old St. Mary’s, Clonmel.

Sunday, August 2

8.30am - Holy Communion in Old St. Mary’s, Clonmel.

9.30am – Holy Communion in Holy Trinity, Fethard.

11am – Holy Communion in St Mary’s, Clonmel.

Sunday, August 9

8.30am – Holy Communion in Old St. Mary’s, Clonmel.

9.30am – Holy Communion in St. Paul’s, Cahir.

11am – Holy Communion in Tullameelan Church, Knocklofty.