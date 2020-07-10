Tipperary parishes welcome people back to churches
Masses and services resuming across the county
Masses and services are resuming in the county's churches
With congregations of more than 50 people now allowed in larger churches for Mass and services, parishes are looking forward to welcoming people back to the churches.
The following are the weekend Mass times in Clonmel -
SS Peter and Paul’s
Saturday Vigil: 7.30pm.
Sunday: 9.30am (for the next couple of weeks).
Sunday: 11am.
Sunday: 12.30pm.
Church of the Resurrection
Sunday: 10am.
The Friary
Sunday: 11.30am.
St. Mary’s
Saturday Vigil: 6.15pm.
Sunday: 10.30am.
Sunday: 12 noon.
Sunday: 5.30pm (for the next couple of weeks).
St. Oliver’s
Saturday Vigil: 7.30pm.
Sunday: 9am.
Sunday: 12 noon.
Church of Ireland
Sunday July 12
10.30am – Holy Communion in St Paul’s, Cahir.
Sunday July 19
8.30am - Holy Communion in Old St. Mary’s, Clonmel.
10.30 am – Holy Communion in Holy Trinity, Fethard.
Sunday, July 26
11am – United Service of Holy Communion in Old St. Mary’s, Clonmel.
Sunday, August 2
8.30am - Holy Communion in Old St. Mary’s, Clonmel.
9.30am – Holy Communion in Holy Trinity, Fethard.
11am – Holy Communion in St Mary’s, Clonmel.
Sunday, August 9
8.30am – Holy Communion in Old St. Mary’s, Clonmel.
9.30am – Holy Communion in St. Paul’s, Cahir.
11am – Holy Communion in Tullameelan Church, Knocklofty.
