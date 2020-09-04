The Whileaways to perform show with socially distant measures in Tipperary

Clonmel World Music is delighted to present two very special live music shows, in association with The White Memorial Theatre, with performances by The Whileaways on Saturday, September 12.

The shows are fully in line with government guidelines and are limited to audiences of 40 people, who will be sitting socially distant.

The evening show has sold out but an additional matinee show has been added at 3pm on same day.

Tickets cost €31.50 (including booking fees) and are on sale now on www.clonmelworldmusic.com

Full details about the social distancing measures and expectations are also available on the website.

The Whileaways have been very busy during lockdown. They have had a Facebook Live show most Sundays since March, which has been very well supported, from all over the world.

They are also in the process of recording a new album, with new songs written during lockdown.

The Whileaways were all part of the brilliant 10-piece musical collective, Bird On The Wire (a Leonard Cohen tribute show) that Clonmel World Music hosted at the end of last December, a night that for everyone present seems a lifetime ago at this stage!

Since forming in 2012, this trio of songwriters has released three critically-acclaimed albums.

In their last album From What We’re Made, released in July 2018, The Whileaways “stake their claim to being among the finest singers in the country” with an album “laden with absolutely stunning melodies and harmonies” (Edwin McFee, Hot Press).

A successful 2018 ended with a performance in Vicar Street as part of the RTE Folk Awards in which they were nominated for Best Album and Best Folk Group.

Noriana Kennedy, Noelie McDonnell and Nicola Joyce had each toured and recorded extensively with their separate projects before coming together as The Whileaways.

Each had played gigs and festivals all over the world and had over a dozen recordings to their collective credit when they began to admire each other’s singing at gigs and sessions in their home city of Galway.

When a tour of Australia presented itself in 2012, they decided to test the water as a trio.

They were hailed as “a knockout of the festival” at the legendary Port Fairy Folk Festival in Australia, and the success of that tour prompted the release of their critically-acclaimed debut album the following year.

The Irish Times, in its four-star review, said “this is an audacious debut … from musicians whose experience pays ample dividends here.”

Following the path carved out by their eponymous debut, their 2015 release Saltwater Kisses gave the band their firm footing in the Irish roots music scene.

