Tipperary's student entrepreneurs set out on road to success

Student entrepreneurs across Tipperary have begun their journey in this year’s Student Enterprise Programme, with eyes on next year’s national final.

This Local Enterprise Office-run programme will be delivered differently, given the current restrictions across the country, and the final, which will take place on Friday May 14, 2021, will be a virtual one.

This is 18th year of Ireland’s largest secondary school entrepreneurship programme, which has seen over 200,000 students participate since it began.

The final usually takes place in Croke Park but in 2021, as with the 2020 final earlier this year, the event will take place online, in line with current guidelines.

The students, who will compete across three categories - junior, Intermediate and senior - will see judging take place virtually via electronic submissions.

Each student enterprise is challenged with creating, setting up and running their own business, which must show sales of their service or product.

The programme will also include two additional categories that students can enter. These are the Most Creative Business Idea video competition for the senior category and the My Entrepreneurial Journey category for the junior and Intermediate categories.

Schools that want to get involved should get in touch with the Local Enterprise Office, Tipperary as soon as possible – email leo@tipperarycoco.ie or phone 076-1065000.

