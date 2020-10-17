Spleodar Arts Festival to run from October 24-31 in Tipperary

Tipperary’s only dedicated Children’s Art Festival is happening! Now in its 20th Year there will be a mix of online, and in person, events specifically designed to appeal to young people and the young at heart.

“Spleodar Halloween Arts Festival is more important now than ever, during these challenging times” says Eva Birdthistle,

Artistic Director Nenagh Arts Centre, “to not only support artists but also to engage with our community. It’s a ray of creative light that generates a sense of positivity, especially amongst young people. A festival that connects through creativity.”

The birthplace of Halloween is Ireland, where the ancient Celtic Festival, known as Samhain, has been celebrated for thousands of years.

The word Spleodar encompasses so many meanings: energy, exuberance & boisterousness and Spleodar Halloween Arts Festival is passionate about creating an engaging programme suitable for everyone.

There will be numerous on line workshops such as Scary Animals of the World where wildlife artist Aga Grandowicz, co-creator of children’s book Dr Hibernica Finch’s Compendium of Irish Animals will invite 6 to 12 year olds to join her; there will be an opportunity to create Birds of Paradise using simple origami techniques and Children will create their own Pet Monster Sock Puppet with Niamh Lawlor of Púca Puppets.

All the workshop packs will be issued in Nenagh Arts Centre through a click and collect method a week before the festival begins. The programme for in person events will be finalised depending on Government Guidelines.

“Tipperary County Council is delighted to support Spleodar, Nenagh's Halloween Arts Festival through the Tipperary Festivals & Events Scheme 2020. This festival has been to the fore in presenting exciting and ambitious arts activity for children, young people and families since its inception.

The commitment to engagement through the arts for audiences across a range of programming and technologies is more important now than ever. The festival once again presents an exciting programme of events which responds to the challenges of 2020 in innovative ways” says Melanie Scott, Arts Officer, Tipperary County Council.

Maureen Kennelly, Director of The Arts Council wished Spleodar Halloween Arts Festival 2020 well, “Spleodar have consistently played a central role in providing engaging arts for young people in Nenagh and its hinterland. The festival has worked extremely hard, and responded creatively, during such challenging times to ensure that families can enjoy the arts in different ways.”

Spleodar Halloween Arts Festival takes place from October 24 to 31. A mix of online and in person events (depending on government guidelines) will include Workshops, Ghost Stories, Treasure Hunt, Trick or Treat Theatre & ‘Awaken The Spirit’ spectacle.

For more information visit www.spleodar.ie.