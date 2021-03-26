Easter competition at Tipperary Museum of Hidden History

Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is running an Easter competition for children aged 6–13 years.

All you have to do is send an acrostic poem to be in with a chance to win an Easter art/craft activity pack or an Easter egg.

An acrostic poem is a poem where the first letter of each line spells out a specific word. The word for this competition is Easter Egg.

Entries should be emailed to museum@tipperarycoco.ie before 10am next Wednesday March 31.

